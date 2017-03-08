|
CNA March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A number of Taiwan-based hotels have made it into Forbes Travel Guide 2017's Star Award list. Mandarin Oriental Taipei obtained a five-star rating, while Grand Hyatt Taipei, Regent Taipei, Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei and W Taipei each got four stars. Mandarin Oriental Taipei's spa (seen above) was awarded a five-star rating as well, while Regent's Wellsping Spa received four stars.
