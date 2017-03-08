Court upholds fine for radio host Chou

TAIPEI -- The Taiwan High Court Tuesday upheld a District Court ruling that media personality Clara Chou (周玉蔻) must pay NT$2 million (US$64,800) in compensation for defaming tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, filed a suit against Chou in 2015 for alleging that he made a NT$300 million political donation to the Kuomintang (KMT) Taipei mayoral candidate Sean Lien's (連勝文) election campaign.

In August 2015, Chou, a HitFm radio host and frequent TV talk show guest, was also ordered by the Taipei District Court publish a half-page apology on the front pages of seven newspapers, as well as on the my-formosa.com website.

Chou appealed the ruling, but the High Court upheld it, ordering her to pay the money but limiting her apology to just four major dailies.

Chou can still appeal to the Supreme Court.

After an investigation, the court found that Gou did not donate NT$300 million to Lien.

Chou made the claim based merely on an account by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and did not verify Ko's accusation with either Gou or Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), the court said.

The case can be traced back to January, 2015 when Ko, during a radio interview, said that in the run-up to the mayoral election in late 2014, "a certain entrepreneur" gave NT$300 million to his rival.

Soon after, Chou said in a TV talk show that the entrepreneur mentioned by Ko was Gou.

Gou later filed a defamation suit against Chou. He also filed a civil lawsuit to demand compensation of NT$10 million.

Testifying in court, Ko said that before the mayoral election, he had turned to Ker to help introduce him to Gou in the hope of seeking the tycoon's support.

Ko said he was told that Gou supported his rival and had given the latter NT$300 million. Ko said he therefore dropped the idea of meeting Gou.

Ker, however, testified that Ko misunderstood what he said. Ker said what he meant was that Gou had donated NT$300 million to the Taipei Pavilion of the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai during the tenure of former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), who is also a KMT member.