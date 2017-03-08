|
International Edition
Wednesday
March, 8, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Age limit for cabbies to be upped to 70
|
By Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taxi drivers will soon come equipped with greater wisdom and insight into life's mysteries, after the government announced Tuesday it would raise the age limit for cabbies from 68 to 70,
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is set to amend the Regulations on Road Traffic Safety (道路交通安全規則) this month, with the new rules hopefully becoming effective by April 1.
The news was well received by drivers' representatives, with Taipei City Taxi Drivers' Union director Wang Ming-hsiung (王明雄) saying "Isn't it cruel to block a person from making a living by driving taxis if he's in fine physical shape and has a family to take care of?"
In an online statement, the MOTC said it believed the public would still not accept having 80-year-old taxi drivers but that "owing to the aging society and growing delay in retirement" as well as after taking other countries' experiences into account, it had decided to relax the regulations.
Those above 68 years old applying for a professional driver's licenses will have to complete a physical examination and acquire a certificate declaring them free of dementia.
Qualified applicants will be issued a one-year operation license. Drivers must reapply for the license upon expiration, which will require another physical examination.
Drivers who are involved in injury-causing accidents but who do not have their licenses revoked must undergo additional physical health and mental health checks.
30,000 Drivers Affected
According to Directorate General of Highways (公路總局), approximately 35 percent of professional drivers are aged between 60
and 68.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
3
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
4
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
5
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
6
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
7
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
8
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
9
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC
10
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.