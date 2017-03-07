Model murder case sparks warnings against online bullying

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Both legal and psychology experts have warned of the impact of cyberbullying after a suspect in a high-profile murder case, who was subject to torrents of online abuse, was released from custody.

The investigation into the murder of a young model in Taipei took a dramatic turn Monday when the suspect, surnamed Liang, -- the girlfriend of the alleged murderer -- was released from custody due to lack of evidence.

A psychologist, Yang Tsung-tsair, said those who show signs of depression or suicidal intent due to Internet bullying, such as in Liang's case, should consider seeking help from a support group or medical professional.

Yang said that many cases of cyberbullying victims committing suicide had been reported overseas.

While those inflicting the abuse might think it causes only embarrassment, Yang said, it could in some cases lead to depression and suicide.

If symptoms of depression persist for over two weeks, the patient must consider seeking medical attention, Yang added.

His advice came after Liang's Facebook page was flooded by hateful posts from users over her alleged involvement in the murder of the 22-year-old model.

Before Liang's release, the media had painted her as the "wicked best friend" who betrayed the victim's friendship and led her to her murder.

Over 24,000 comments left on Liang's Facebook page over the past few days were deleted within two hours by Internet users fearful of legal retaliation.

Lawyer Huang Shih Han said that if Liang was found to be innocent, she would be within her legal rights to seek compensation from the authors of defamatory comments.