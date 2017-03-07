Taiwan among world's top targets for ransomware attacks: global security firm

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan is among world's countries most frequently targeted by ransomware attacks, according to Trend Micro Inc. (趨勢科技), a global IT security company.

In 2016, Taiwan was in the top 20th percentile of companies frequently targeted by business email compromise scams, a form of ransomware attack, the company said in a report released Tuesday.

Trend Micro's 2016 report showed that internet scam threats reached a new high last year.

Business email compromise scams gained popularity among fraud groups overseas and became palpable threats to corporations, according to the report.

Ransomware attacks sapped US$1 billion in revenue from enterprises around the world, and the types of ransomware attacks increased by seven times compared to 2015, the report said.

Internet fraud groups' targets have made the transition from making money off individuals to corporations, Trend Micro Chief Cybersecurity Officer Ed Cabrera said, adding that the threat these fraud groups pose are becoming more diverse and precise.

What the report hopes to achieve is to raise awareness among enterprises of how fraud groups are stealing data and to help them ward off such attacks in the future, Cabrera said.'