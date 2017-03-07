Air quality poor in southern half of western Taiwan Tuesday

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The air quality in the southern half of western Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen was mostly poor Tuesday while that in the rest of the country was moderate to good, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.

For Wednesday, the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung can expect to enjoy good quality air like Tuesday, northern and northeastern Taiwan including Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties will likely have moderate quality air while the air quality in Kaohsiung and neighboring Pingtung in southern Taiwan is expected to be unhealthy

for the general public, according to the network (http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/AqiMap.aspx).

From central Taiwan to the southern counties and cities of Tainan, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy for the sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children and people with a chronic disease, according to the network.

The air quality in Tainan City, Kaohsiung City and parts of neighboring Pingtung County flashed red Tuesday, indicating the air quality in those areas was unhealthy for the general public.

The EPA's six-color scale takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 articulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air.

Green represents "good" air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates "moderate" at 50-100; orange means "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with a reading of 101-150; red indicates "unhealthy" with a range of 151-200; purple signifies "very unhealthy" with a level of 201-300; maroon represents "hazardous" with a reading of 301-500.