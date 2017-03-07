Chilly weather forecast to stay until Thursday

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Cold temperatures will continue to prevail over Northern Taiwan until Thursday, former Central Weather Bureau Director-General Daniel Wu said this morning, reminding locals to keep warm.

Temperatures in the north as well as around the country will be warmer from Thursday to Saturday, Wu said, with sporadic rainfall expected in the north and east and cloudy skies in Central Taiwan.

The chance of rain in mountainous areas will be slim, while the weather in Southern Taiwan will range from sunny to overcast.

Humidity levels are forecast to be much higher in Northern Taiwan tomorrow, bringing more rainfall. Sporadic rain may be seen in Central Taiwan.

The chance of rainfall will be lower on Thursday and Saturday due to lower humidity levels, but Friday is expected to bring showers to Northern, Eastern and Central Taiwan.

Wu also said the success of the government's recent attempts to induce rainfall depended on how much natural rainfall there was already as well as on the season.

The efforts could increase natural rainfall by 10 to 20 percent, Wu said.

However, he added, the cloud-seeding efforts should concentrate on accumulating water during the cold season, when rainfall is much sparser.