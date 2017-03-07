Before fake drug probe is done, 'don't stop taking your meds'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday urged patients with high cholesterol to not stop taking their medication despite reports that a lipid-lowering drug has been found to be counterfeit.

The FDA released a statement saying they had yet to receive any information about the lipid-lowering drug Januvia, which has been named a counterfeit drug in some media reports.

According to the reports, other potentially counterfeit drugs are Livalo and Vytorin, both common medications for people who need to manage their cholesterol.

The FDA urged patients not to stop taking their medication. If patients are concerned, they should refer to their doctors for assistance; if doctors are unsure, they can recommend alternative medication, the statement read.

On Sunday, New Taipei district prosecutors raided a factory and warehouse in Xizhi District and found 10 people likely involved in the manufacturing and sale of a counterfeit lipid-lowering drug, Crestor.

Since an investigation into the counterfeit drugs is ongoing and cannot yet be made public, prosecutors have not provided further details to the administration, FDA official Chih Lan-hui said.

Chih said that lipid-lowering drugs must be taken daily and that stopping medication at any point could pose "unimaginable risks" to the patient.

At this stage of the investigation, the FDA cannot order a complete ban on the drugs, Chih said, adding that such a move would incite widespread panic.