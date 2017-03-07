News
Alternative rain
CNA  March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN
CNA -- Air Force personnel on board a C-130H carrier prepare to attempt to artificially induce rainfall on Monday, March 6. Due to the severity of recent water shortages, the Air Force deployed two planes to try to seed rain in the sky above Taoyuan and Hsinchu.
