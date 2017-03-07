Ex-New Taipei deputy mayor gets 10 years for graft

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former New Taipei Deputy Mayor Hsu Chih-chien (許志堅) was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for violating the Anti-Corruption Act by taking bribes from construction firms.

The Taipei District Court also handed Hsu a separate five-month prison term for violating the Business Entity Accounting Act. This sentence can be commuted to a fine.

During his term as deputy mayor between Dec. 25, 2010 and June 30, 2014, Hsu served concurrently as director-general of the New Taipei Urban Renewal Review Committee.

During this period, Hsu abused his position to expedite the government screening of two construction firms in return for NT$7.58 million, according to prosecutor indictments issued in November 2016.

Bribes from Two Construction Firms

The indictment said Hsu took the bribes from Formosa 21 Construction Co. (寶興開發) and Le Young Construction Co. (樂揚建設) as he pushed for the adoption of illegal resolutions to expedite the screening process of two renewal projects: one in Xindian District (新店區) handled by the former and another in Banciao District (板橋區) by the latter.

Besides indicting Hsu, prosecutors also indicted his brother Hsu Chih-yuan and his son Hsu Shih-yun and on charges of document forgery.

Chou Li-huei (周麗惠), a board member of Formosa 21 Construction, was prosecuted for violating the Statute for Punishment of Corruption and Forgery, while Tsou Shueh-o, vice general manager of Le Young Construction, was prosecuted for bribery.

After screening the indictments and completing the hearing sessions, the court found that Chou Li-huei gave NT$5.09 million in cash bribes to Hsu Chih-chien between May 2011 and June 2014, when her firm's Guangming renewal project in Xiandian was undergoing a screening process.

Not Just Cash Bribes

During the period, Chou also gave a Swiss watch valued at NT$210,000 to Hsu on his 60th birthday and gave wedding presents valued at NT$850,000 to Hsu's daughter.

Court judges said that Hsu accepted NT$6.15 million in various forms of bribes from Chou.

Another Four Defendants Sentenced

The court failed to gather any evidence showing that Hsu demanded bribes from Le Young Construction and therefore ruled to have Hsu acquitted of related criminal charges.

Also on Monday, Hsu's son and brother were both sentenced to four months in jail for violating the Business Entity Accounting Act, which can be commuted into fines.

Tso Sheuh-o of Le Young was sentenced to six months in prison and deprived of civil rights for one year. Her sentence can also be converted into fines.

Reaching a plea bargain agreement with prosecutors during the investigation process, Chou was sentenced into eight years and four months in prison for giving cash bribes and gift bribes to Hsu, and was deprived of civil rights for one year.

She was given a three-year suspension on her sentence but required to pay NT$5 million to the state.