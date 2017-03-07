Minister says power to be sufficient this year

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's supply of electricity is sufficient for now, and the country will not face power shortages this year based on current estimates, Economic Affairs Minister Lee Chih-kung said Monday at a legislative hearing.

When asked by Kuomintang Legislator Chang Li-shan whether Taiwan will see power shortages in 2017, Lee said "no," but he admitted that ensuring a stable power supply will take a major effort.

Chang said Taiwan was facing a tightening electricity supply based on data from state-run utility Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) showing a sharp increase in warnings of low power reserves in recent years.

Taiwan flashed an orange alert — indicating power reserves of less than 6 percent of supply — on 80 days in 2016 and on 10 days in the first two months of 2017, compared to only once in all of 2013, Chang said.

Based on past trends, the system could flash an orange alert on 120 days this year, Chang said, leading to her question of whether there could be power shortages.

Taipower uses a five-color system to indicate the status of power reserves and the stability of the power supply.

"Green" indicates an operating reserve of above 10 percent of total supply, "yellow" signals a reserve of between 6 percent and 10 percent of supply, and "orange" shows a reserve of less than 6 percent of supply.

A red light flashes when reserve capacity falls below 900,000 kilowatts (KW) and a black light flashes when reserve capacity falls under 500,000 KW, the point at which Taipower prepares for power rationing.

Meanwhile, Taipower spokesman Lin Te-fu said Monday that the state-run power supplier has devised a major project to develop alternative power resources in northern Taiwan to address electricity supply issues in the region.

The project includes a plan to refurbish three coal-fired generators at the Linkou Power Plant in New Taipei.

Two of the three generators became operational last year, and the other one is scheduled to start operations by July 2019. The three generators have a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts, Lin said.

The project also involves four gas-fired generation units with a combined capacity of 3,160 megawatts to be installed in the Datan Power Plant in Taoyuan between 2022 and 2025.

To satisfy northern Taiwan's thirst for power this year, however, Taipower is striving to make 600 megawatts of capacity operational by July this year, according to Lin.

Taipower intends to develop other power resources by building a power plant in Taoyuan by 2024, refitting the Shenao Thermal Power Plant in New Taipei by 2025, and activating a new generator at the Hsieh-ho Power Plant in Keelung by 2025, Lin said.

If the projects go smoothly, electricity demand and supply should be in balance by 2025.