Press manipulation over 'one China' contract has hurt Shih Hsin: student group

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The leader of Shih Hsin University's student association on Monday came out to defend the school's reputation, saying local media had manipulated the truth about an agreement it had with Chinese exchange students.

Shih Hsin University, followed by several other universities, faced criticism from the media, public and government agencies after reports that they agreed to not teach politically sensitive topics to Chinese exchange students.

Examples of taboo topics included "one China, one Taiwan," "two Chinas" or Taiwanese independence.

The agreement, signed last December, was for Chinese exchange students set to study at Shih Hsin from February to June.

Taiwan media dubbed the deal a "one China" pact and brought on the Education Ministry's scrutiny, according to Shih Hsin University students.

Chen Wen-yueh, president of Shih Hsin's student association, said that discussion of the issue in the media had "lost its focus."

Regardless of what the school's political stance is, how the media has processed the issue is a clear indication of political interference on school campuses, Chen said.

She said that all course materials for the exchange students had been approved by the university in a comprehensive review, as well as by the Education Ministry.

The agreement only stipulated that sensitive political issues should not be discussed in non-politics related classes, Chen said, adding that the agreement was offered to Chinese students "who had a need for it."

"It has nothing to do with Shih Hsin accepting the 'one China' policy," she said.

The student group leader was speaking during a phone call at a Kuomintang (KMT) press conference held to condemn the slandering of local universities signing academic agreements.

She had previously worked for the presidential campaign of Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu.