Invest in Taiwan, President Tsai urges Taiwanese businesses in N. America
|
The China Post news staff March 6, 2017, 1:25 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen called on Taiwanese businesspeople abroad to invest at home, as she received a delegation from the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America on Monday.
"Now is the time to invest in Taiwan," Tsai told members of the delegation comprised mainly of Taiwanese businesspeople working in North America. She also hoped they could leverage their influence in the U.S. to speak up for Taiwan and to strengthen ties with countries in North American.
Tsai said 2017 would be a pivotal year for the Taiwan's development
"(I) hope the foundation for Taiwan's economy can be laid down in 2017."
Aside from implementing the proposed 5+2 Industries Innovation Policies Program, Tsai said the government had also rolled out a basic infrastructure proposal.
"The economy looks to be recovering, but the strength of the recovery is still lacking," she said, explaining the reasoning behind the infrastructure plan her administration has described as a "proactive financial policy."
Her administration hoped private enterprises would invest in the expansion of basic infrastructure in Taiwan, she said.
|
