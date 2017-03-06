No progress on name change for Taiwan's rep. office in Japan: Foreign Minister

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- No progress has been made on changing the name of Taiwan's representative office in Japan to include "Taiwan," Foreign Minister David Lee revealed on Monday.

Lee told an interpellation session at the Legislature the ministry planned to replace "Taipei" in the nation's "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan" with "Taiwan," but conceded little progress had been made on the change.

Aside from plans to do so, Lee said there were also plans to change the name of the "Association of East Asian Relations" (亞東關係協會), a quasi-official organization set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to handle bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties, to the "Taiwan-Japan Relations Association."

The name-change proposal had been raised with officials in Japan, Lee said.

The Association of East Asian Relations serves as a Taiwanese counterpart to Japan's quasi-official organization, the Japan Interchange Association, which was renamed "Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association" last year, prompting anger from Beijing.

Lawmakers told Lee that some Taiwanese travelers going abroad found it difficult to search for Taiwan's overseas representative offices on the internet since the official name only included "Taipei" instead of "Taiwan."