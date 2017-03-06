News
Ministry of Labor vows to improve workplace conditions
CNA  March 6, 2017, 12:36 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The government will continue to improve labor conditions, occupational safety and human rights of workers in Taiwan, the Ministry of Labor said Saturday, in response to Human Rights Reports for 2016 released by the U.S. Department of State.

The reports, published Friday, identified several human rights problems occurred in Taiwan last year, such as violations of legal working hours and exploitation of foreign workers, including foreign crewmembers on long-haul fishing vessels and household caregivers.

In response, the ministry said it will work to improve the problem in which workers work overly long hours.

In 2016, 241 employers were caught to have violated the legal limit for regular work hours, down from 306 in 2015, the ministry said.

The number of those caught in violation of overtime work limit, meanwhile, rose from 2,274 in 2015 to 2,317 in 2016, it said.

To improve the benefits of foreign caregivers, the ministry said it will promote a program that allows local workers to stand in for the foreign workers so that they can take days off.

