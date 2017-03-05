|
International Edition
Monday
March, 6, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Headlines from across Taiwan
|
The China Post news staff March 5, 2017, 10:51 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday, March 6, 2017.
United Daily News: Party Rule change could pave way for Shinzo Abe's third consecutive term
China Times: Microbio's Lu Kung-ming: No wage-change for 35 years a national crisis
Liberty Times: Taipower reviews 3 nuclear power-plant phase out costs
Apple Daily: Mother's frantic search for missing 19-year-old daughter, found committing fraud in S. Korea
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
3
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
4
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
5
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
6
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
7
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
8
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study
9
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
10
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?