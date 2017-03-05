News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 5, 2017, 10:51 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday, March 6, 2017.

United Daily News: Party Rule change could pave way for Shinzo Abe's third consecutive term

China Times: Microbio's Lu Kung-ming: No wage-change for 35 years a national crisis

Liberty Times: Taipower reviews 3 nuclear power-plant phase out costs

Apple Daily: Mother's frantic search for missing 19-year-old daughter, found committing fraud in S. Korea

