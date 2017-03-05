Mild weather expected to last till Sunday night

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- All parts of Taiwan will continue to see partly cloudy to sunny skies on Sunday before a weather front approaches and brings rainfall at night to some areas of the island, the Central Weather Bureau said Sunday.

Daytime highs around the island are expected to reach between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien in the east, while central and southern Taiwan as well as Taitung in the east could see highs reaching 26 and 28 degrees, the bureau said.

However, the weather will turn wet at night when a weather front approaches, bringing rainfall first in northern Taiwan, the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu and then in the south.

Under the weather front and a continental cold air mass, northern and eastern Taiwan could expect wet and cold weather between Monday and Wednesday.

During this period, temperatures could fall to as low as 13 degrees for northern Taiwan, 14 degrees for northeastern Taiwan, 15 degrees for central Taiwan, and 17-19 degrees for other areas, with highs to be below 20 degrees in the north and northeast and 20 degrees in other areas, according to the bureau.

Following the cold air mass, the weather will gradually warm up between Thursday and Saturday, but it will remain wet and cool, the bureau said