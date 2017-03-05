Gov't pledges industry improvement after U.S. human rights report condemns foreign worker exploitation

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office has pledged to continue efforts to improve working conditions, after a U.S. human rights report condemned the exploitation of migrant workers in Taiwan.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang was responding to the U.S. State Department's recent country report on human rights practices for 2016, which was released on March 3.

The report indicated that Taiwan's principal human rights problem in 2016 was the exploitation of foreign workers, including foreign crewmembers on long-haul fishing vessels and household caregivers

Types of exploitation included migrant workers becoming victims of domestic violence and official corruption.

Huang said the government had always made safeguarding working rights a top priority. This was why the administration increased the minimum wage and passed a new labor law, he said.

For migrant workers in particular, the Legislature had sought to improve working conditions by passing a bill that freed migrant workers from having to exit the country every three years to renew their work contracts, Huang said.

Prior to the passage of that bill, human rights groups had long protested that the law left migrant workers open to exploitation from third-party brokers.

Aside from the aforementioned observations, the 2016 report also laid out concerns over media self-censorship, vote buying, overwork, a lack of accessible transport for those with disabilities, gender inequality and a rise in child abuse.