Missing Taiwanese women in South Korea arrested on fraud charges: MOFA

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two Taiwanese women who were reported missing in South Korea have been arrested on telecommunications fraud charges, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The news comes just days after the Foreign Ministry asked Taiwan's representative office in South Korea for help in finding the women, following a request from the mother of one of the two women, who told local media that her daughter, Chiang Yun-yi (江芸儀), had been missing since mid February in South Korea.

South Korean police notified Taiwan's representative office that the missing Chiang had been arrested on telecommunications fraud charges on Feb. 15. The Foreign Ministry has notified her mother.

The other woman who went missing, surnamed Deng (鄧), was arrested on the same charges on Feb. 14. On Feb. 28, she reached out to Taiwan's representative office for assistance.

Taiwan has already sent officials to visit Deng, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement read.

South Korean police are still carrying out investigations into the fraud cases. Both suspects are set to appear in court in South Korea. Taiwan's representative office would continue to follow the on-going investigations and provide necessary assistance, the statement read.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau said Taiwan's South Korean representative office would send secretaries in police and legal affairs to visit Chiang and Deng, as South Korean regulations do not allow family visits over the weekend.