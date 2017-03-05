Keep your masks handy, air quality mostly poor in western Taiwan, Kinmen

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The air quality in western Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen was mostly poor Sunday, wile the eastern half of Taiwan was moderate to good, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.

The air quality index (AQI) flashed a "red light" Sunday morning for Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan and Kaohsiung's Nanzi and Qiaotou in southern Taiwan, as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen, indicating the air in these areas was unhealthy for the general public, according to the network (http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/AqiMap.aspx).

The red light warns that residents of these areas should cut outdoor activities and wear masks when they go out, the EPA said.

Meanwhile, sensitive groups in parts of northern, central Taiwan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south should also be on alert as the AQI for those areas flashed an orange light, the EPA added.

The EPA's color-coded index takes into account the concentration of ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particles, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides in the air.

On the EPA color scale, green represents good air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates moderate quality with a reading of 50-100; orange means unhealthy for sensitive groups with a reading of 101-150; red indicates unhealthy air quality with a range of 151-200; purple signifies very unhealthy at 201-300; and maroon represents a hazardous level of 301-500.