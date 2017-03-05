|
International Edition
Sunday
March, 5, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Keep your masks handy, air quality mostly poor in western Taiwan, Kinmen
|
CNA March 5, 2017, 11:16 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The air quality in western Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen was mostly poor Sunday, wile the eastern half of Taiwan was moderate to good, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.
The air quality index (AQI) flashed a "red light" Sunday morning for Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan and Kaohsiung's Nanzi and Qiaotou in southern Taiwan, as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen, indicating the air in these areas was unhealthy for the general public, according to the network (http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/AqiMap.aspx).
The red light warns that residents of these areas should cut outdoor activities and wear masks when they go out, the EPA said.
Meanwhile, sensitive groups in parts of northern, central Taiwan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south should also be on alert as the AQI for those areas flashed an orange light, the EPA added.
The EPA's color-coded index takes into account the concentration of ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particles, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides in the air.
On the EPA color scale, green represents good air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates moderate quality with a reading of 50-100; orange means unhealthy for sensitive groups with a reading of 101-150; red indicates unhealthy air quality with a range of 151-200; purple signifies very unhealthy at 201-300; and maroon represents a hazardous level of 301-500.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
3
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
4
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
5
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
6
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
7
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
8
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study
9
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
10
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?