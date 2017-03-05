Government fights rumors over 'one China' pledges

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Reports that over half of Taiwan's 157 universities signed pledges to not teach sensitive topics to Chinese students are "exaggerated," the Ministry of Education said Saturday.

Deputy Education Minister Tsai Ching-hwa denied the claim, as well as a second claim that the Education Ministry's own investigation found that "at least 30" universities had signed such agreements.

Tsai said the ministry was still waiting for local universities and colleges to respond to its inquiries and therefore could not have provided such numbers.

The ministry on Friday disclosed that six schools may have signed similar "documents," but that the form of the documents varied, with some promising only to not cover politically sensitive material.

The ministry had launched a probe following last week's revelation Shih Hsin University in Taipei had signed so-called "One China" agreements with several universities in China.

The agreements allegedly violated laws and regulations on cross-strait exchanges, by promising not to expose mainland Chinese students to topics related to Taiwanese independence.

After it was accused of signing similar agreements, National Taiwan University released a copy of a document it signed last year guaranteeing mainland Chinese exchange students "complete academic freedom."

National Chiao Tung University said that while it had signed similar agreements, the documents were "not contracts" but only an "explanation" for the teachers and students of the schools in China, and as such did not have to be reported to the Education Ministry.

National Cheng Kung University said it had only been asked this year by China's Zhejiang University to provide such a promise.

Cheng Kung University said the documents were just a "note of promise with which the Chinese students could convince their parents."

Chinese Culture University said it did provide a "promise" to the parents of Chinese students, assuring them that the students would not be exposed to politically sensitive topics. The university said it would provide information to clarify what it called a "misunderstanding."

Chinese Culture University President Lee Tien-rein said that cross-strait exchanges should be encouraged, and the ministry should set principles for the local schools to follow.