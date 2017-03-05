TAS breaks ground for Tech Cube

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei American School officially broke ground for the construction of its newest facility the Tech Cube on Thursday. The event was attended by board members, administrators, major donors, faculty, staff, students, parents, and members of the wider community.

"One of the jobs of the board is to look into the future. We are to never settle for what is, but to always concentrate on what could be," said Tina Koo, Taipei American School board chairperson and member of the school's the Tech Cube task force.

The Tech Cube will be a five-story, open-planned facility on campus dedicated to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education with a focus on design, technology, and robotics. It will have dedicated floors for each division, allowing for collaboration, continuity and teamwork without forgoing age-appropriate learning spaces.

The Tech Cube is inspired by a facility at MIT and contains 4,380 square meters of usable space, where students and faculty can work side by side and engage in design-thinking challenges. It will allow for students to work on exciting projects in designated spaces over the course of a class, semester, or school year.

When it opens December 2018, the Tech Cube will provide a canvas for 21st century learning that will give students important skills and experiences.

Upper-school (high-school) students will learn in an electrical engineering lab and design in a fabrication hub. The middle-school floor will house a VEX arena and robotic design lab, as well as vast open areas for art and innovation. The floor dedicated to lower-school students is designed to include "tinker and maker" spaces as well as an amphitheater.

The Tech Cube will be in line with TAS' commitment to environmental sustainability. The facility is planned to achieve the Bronze Level of Environmental Certification in Taiwan. This EEWH (Ecology, Energy, Waste Reduction, and Health) certification will recognize the Tech Cube as an environmentally compliant building.