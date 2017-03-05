TSMC, Innolux and others to launch major recruitment drives

TAIPEI -- Several major high-tech firms in Taiwan are set to launch hiring campaigns to each recruit thousands of new employees this year for an upgrade in production technology and capacity expansion.

Among these companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), the world's largest contract chip maker, and flat panel suppliers AU Optronics Corp. (AUO, 友達) and Innolux Corp. (群創).

TSMC, which is well known for its generosity in doling out fat bonuses to employees, said that it is looking for 3,000-4,000 engineers this year since output of the advanced 10 nanometer process, which kicked off commercial production in the fourth quarter of last year, is expected to pick up significantly this year.

The chip maker said that its plant located in the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung City currently houses the production lines for the 10nm process so the site is expected to absorb most of the new recruits this year.

The company is looking for specialists in semiconductor equipment, technology integration, testing, and research and development.

According to TSMC, the starting salary for a new graduate with a Ph.D. degree will be NT$60,000 (US$1,935), NT$45,000 for a new graduate with a master's degree and NT$38,000 for a new graduate with a university degree, unchanged from a year earlier. But TSMC emphasized that since the company is raking in more earnings, its employees are expected to receive good bonuses.

Take a newly hired engineer with a master's degree. TSMC said that the employee is expected to receive about NT$1.48 million in total compensation a year. For its part, AUO said that it is planning to hire about 1,200 engineers in a wide range of segments such as optoelectronics development, electrical engineering, information engineering, system management, software design and cloud system development.

The flat panel maker said that its hiring campaign will start on Sunday and run through April 26. It will holding job fairs in 13 universities around the country.

In addition to the recruitment of new graduates, AUO said that it has an internship program to place 120 students from Taiwan or from other countries, adding that the interns will likely secure a job at AUO if they perform well.

Rival Innolux, meanwhile, said that it has unveiled the InnoStar program which aims to recruit 2,800 new talents in 2017, double the number a year earlier.

The new recruits will be comprised of 2,000 technicians and 800 R&D engineers.

Innolux said that the new hirings are expected to help the company with its production expansion at its advanced 8.6th generation plant located in Kaohsiung City.

The starting salary for a new graduate with a university degree, a master's degree and a Ph.D. degree will hit NT$38,000, NT$48,000 and NT$61,000, respectively, plus bonuses, Innolux said.