'Taiwan could be casualty in China-US trade war'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's manufacturing sector may fall victim to a looming trade war between China and the U.S., a ranking official of an economic think tank warned on Saturday, adding that the sector was also likely to face pressure from changes in global supply chains and labor division modes.

Liu Meng-chun, chief of the first research division at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research, issued the warning in a speech highlighting the impact on Taiwan of friction in the trade relationship between China and the U.S. resulting from policies launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In line with its goal of "making America great again," the Trump administration was sticking to two major economic and trade policies: "buy American, hire American" and "America first" when dealing with other countries, Liu said.

Under these policies, the Trump administration mainly pursues strategies such as encouraging manufacturing to return to the U.S. to create job opportunities for Americans, and pushing for "America first" energy development plans, infrastructure projects and free trade agreements favorable to the U.S., Liu said.

Caught in the Middle

As a result, Taiwan's manufacturing industries are likely to feel the pressure of changing global supply chains and labor division modes, Liu warned.

Coupled with this move toward protectionism, mainland China is working hard to intensify the self-supply and innovation capabilities of its local industries and to expand domestic supply capacity, forging so-called "red supply chains."

"This may seriously threaten the supply chains between the U.S. and Taiwan industries, as the Trump administration's production-going-homeward policy will fuel the development of 'red supply chains' in China," Liu said.

Trump would seek to use tariffs to push for manufacturing operations to return to the U.S.

"But it's difficult for the policy goal to be achieved, given the incomplete supply chains available in the U.S. now," Liu said.