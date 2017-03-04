Hehuanshan tourists go live on Facebook amid brief snowfall

Tourists at Hehuanshan went live on Facebook with snowfall in the background Saturday morning, even as weather warmed nationwide.

Increased humidity moving into Central Taiwan in the early hours of Saturday, coupled with low temperatures on Hehuanshan, resulted in showers of ice sleet and rain around 7 a.m., followed by snow and rainfall at 9 a.m.

The snow melted upon ground impact. Reports said there was no visible snow accumulation.

Increased traffic has resulted in car accidents on roads in Wu Ling, travelers said. Police have been dispatched to oversee traffic.

Travelers planning to stay on Hehuanshan, especially during the snow season, are advised to install snow tire chains on their vehicles.

Police at the Renai precinct in Nantou County have been helping out stranded travelers. A family of four was stranded near a parking lot on the mountains after their snow tire chains snapped through their vehicle's brake line.

Warm Weather All Around over Weekend

The Central Weather Bureau said that weather over the weekend will be comfortable, warm and suitable for outdoor activities.

Temperatures will be at 20 to 24 degrees Celsius in Northern and Eastern Taiwan; and 25 to 28 degrees in Central and Southern Taiwan.

Starting next Monday, a cold air mass will bring temperatures to around 14 C in Northern Taiwan. Cold and wet weather is expected.

Throughout the day, the weather will range from cloudy to sunny skies in western parts of the island. Cloudy skies and sporadic rainfall are forecast for mountainous areas in Northern Taiwan and Eastern Taiwan.

Those traveling via flights to and from outlying islands are advised to check with their airlines, as fog and low-lying clouds are expected over Kinmen and Matsu in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/default.aspx) under the Environmental Protection Administration flashed red -- the fourth level on a six-scale index ranging from good to hazardous -- for Tainan, as well as for Kaohsiung and Pingtung areas in Southern Taiwan.