International Edition
Saturday
March, 4, 2017
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff March 4, 2017, 11:27 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Saturday March 4, 2017.
United Daily News: China bans tours to South Korea over Seoul's THAAD decision.
China Times: Fishing boat to be released in Myanmar after paying US$10,000 in 'protection fee'.
Liberty Times: Close friend behind model's death trap.
Apple Daily: Man kills model with girlfriend looking on.
