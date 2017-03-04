News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 4, 2017, 11:27 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Saturday March 4, 2017.

United Daily News: China bans tours to South Korea over Seoul's THAAD decision.

China Times: Fishing boat to be released in Myanmar after paying US$10,000 in 'protection fee'.

Liberty Times: Close friend behind model's death trap.

Apple Daily: Man kills model with girlfriend looking on.

