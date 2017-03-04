Police arrest 2 over death of woman killed after invite to 'photo shoot'

Taipei and Taichung police officers said Friday they had solved a murder case, charging a young man for fatally strangling an acquaintance.

Police arrested the 24-year-old male fugitive, surnamed Cheng, and his 22-year-old girlfriend, surnamed Liang, for alleged involvement in the death of a woman who was working as a model.

According to police, Liang and the victim, surnamed Chen, had met at a photo shoot and been friends for about two years.

Cheng, a wanted man, invited Chen to participate in a photo shoot in an abandoned underground shopping center in Taipei's Nangang District on Wednesday.

After losing contact with Chen, friends and family reported her missing at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

At 8:15 a.m. the same day, Taichung police received an anonymous tip from a hotel that said its employee had found a cellphone belonging to a missing person.

The phone was later identified as having belonged to Chen, whose last known location was Taipei. After going through surveillance footage provided by the hotel, police concluded that Chen's cellphone had been disposed of in the hotel by Cheng, who had checked in with the victim's credit card.

Taichung police then ambushed Cheng and Liang as the couple was about to check out of the hotel.

Chen's remains were found at the abandoned shopping area Friday. Taipei police described the area as a maze and said the victim was found with her garments partially removed.

Suspect Denies Sexual Assault

Following their arrest, Cheng was targeted by the investigation as the prime suspect, while his girlfriend was named a person of interest due to her indirect involvement.

Cheng had admitted to committing the murder, police said. Cheng reportedly said he had used Liang to lure the victim into the abandoned area so that he could rob her since he "needed money."

His decision to murder her apparently came after he had taken the victim's belongings.

Cheng then took the high-speed rail with Liang to Taichung, where the couple checked into the hotel and took tours around the city.

When asked why the victim seemed to have her clothes partially removed, Cheng said only that he had not sexually assaulted the victim.