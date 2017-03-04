Taiwan's sci-fi community: small but strong

Hollywood megastar Hugh Jackman had already had some experience with the passion of Taiwanese fans when he visited the country 11 years ago, having received enthusiastic Taiwanese-style support.

But the actor, most famous for the role of Wolverine in the X-Men movie series, was still overwhelmed when he attended a fan meeting held in Taipei on Monday to promote his new movie "Logan."

Thousands of fans braved the cold front, packing a plaza besides Taipei 101. It was so crowded that many fans climbed the walls of a nearby three-story parking lot, forcing the event host to remind everyone to be careful.

It was so busy that it took Jackman 30 minutes just to walk down the less than 100-meter red carpet, during which he happily interacted with fans, signing autographs and taking selfies while many attendees held up homemade posters.

Commenting on the outpouring of affection, Jackman said Taiwanese fans had once again exceeded his expectations.

"(Taiwan) is a unique country in the atmosphere that you give to the people who visit. Last night it went to another level like I had never experienced before," he said at Tuesday's press conference.

The overwhelming greeting tells us something about the Taiwanese people's support not just for Jackman and X-Men but also for the wider genre of science fiction.

It seems sci-fi movies are not just for "nerds" anymore. They are bringing in big money at the box office as the genre dominates globally, regularly ranking as the top-grossing movies if we include the sub-genres of fantasy and superhero movies. Taiwan, of course, is no different.