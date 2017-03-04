Behold, our homemade vessel

The locally built Panshi Fast Combat Support Ship (磐石號快速戰鬥支援艦) stands ready to receive visitors while anchored at the Navy base on Penghu County's Observatory Island on Friday, March 3. The vessel was anchored at the base as part of a national tour of the Navy's long-distance mission training department. The tour is an effort to introduce the public to the Navy, and this specialized mission department in particular.