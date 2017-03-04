Gov't being deceitful over Chiang merchandise ban: KMT, business owner

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Members of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), joined by businessman Lin Cheng-jang (林盛章), on Friday accused the government of not fully preparing merchants at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall for a change in rules related to ongoing transitional justice efforts.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government recently prohibited shops at the site from selling merchandize depicting former President Chiang Kai-shek or his son, ex-President Chiang Ching-kuo.

During a press event yesterday, KMT Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) accused Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) of lying to the public.

Hu said the minister had previously declared that since the remaining Chiang merchandize in stock was only 10 percent of all products, the removal of the items would not tangibly affect the merchants' livelihoods.

This was far from accurate, Hu said.

Lin said that as owner of one of the businesses involved -- and one that had depended on sales of the Chiang-themed items since 2008 -- he agreed with Hu's assessment.

In addition, Lin said, Cheng had not provided businesses with prior warnings of the sales halt as she had claimed, instead only making the announcement abruptly on Feb. 25.

'Sales have dropped

50 percent'

Not only had the government failed to provide appropriate notification, Lee said, but Cheng had also been misleading with regard to the amount of Chiang products that were in stock, since he alone had over 10,000 figurines in his inventory and had already seen sales dip 50 percent.