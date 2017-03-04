|
Fishing vessel detained
CNA March 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
This undated photo shows Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel Shing Chuan Jyi. The vessel has reportedly been detained by Myanmar authorities for over a month since stopping to unload cargo. A Liuqiu Township-based fishing organization has reported the incident to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to look into the reasons for the detainment and to offer assistance to the crew.
