Seat belt law for buses 'to take effect by April'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Friday announced that a seat belt law was set to be implemented as soon as April this year, in the wake of last month's deadly bus crash.

MOTC Administrative Deputy Minister Chi Wen-jong (祁文中) said the ministry would complete the amendment to the Vehicle Transportation Industry Act by the end of April.

Last month's bus crash, which killed 33 and injured 11, has called into question whether tour buses operating in the country are failing to provide adequate safety for passengers.

The ministry will discuss whether to mandate that every tour bus must be equipped with a GPS system and whether all passengers should be required to use their seat belt.

The ministry is collecting information from countries with seat belt regulations, Chi said.

Almost all tour buses are equipped with seat belts, but current regulations have no specific demands on their use or punishment for not using them. Few local passengers are accustomed to using them due to the perceived discomfort they cause.

At the press conference on Friday, MOTC Department of Railways and Highways Director Lin Chi-kuo (林繼國) provided updates on the victims, saying that the families of 26 of the 33 who died had been fully compensated by insurance companies, and that funerals had been held for 19 of the deceased.

Among the 11 injured, five had been discharged from hospital, Lin said.

Stepping Up Inspections

On the quality and safety management of tour buses, Lin said that 166 buses of the same model as the crashed bus had been recalled and inspected.

Eleven of them failed to meet minimum standards but had corrected the problems and passed second inspections, he said.

By the end of March, another 5,175 tour buses manufactured before 2006 will be recalled for inspections. Tour bus companies rated "C" will also be examined by April 14.

Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯), director of the Directorate General of Highways, said that out of 1,337 tour buses intercepted for random inspections during the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday earlier this week, 79 were found to be in breach of regulations.

Violations included 20 missing driver black boxes and 13 malfunctioning fire extinguishers, Chen said, all of which had been punished by fines.

Chou Yung-hui (周永暉), director of the MOTC's Tourism Bureau, said that two one-day tours of the 186 that the bureau had inspected during the 228 holiday exceeded the maximum allowable travel mileage of 300 kilometers per day, and 200 kilometers per day on mountain roads.

The destination of both tours was the Sun-Link-Sea resort in Nantou, with one departing from Taipei and the other from Kaohsiung.

The former covered 520 kilometers in one day and the latter 400, Chou said. The travel agencies of the tours will be fined.