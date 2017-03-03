The Feed: The week that was on social media

Differing accounts of what was said during a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and gay rights activists had the Presidential Office rushing to release excerpts of the transcript.

@ymc47 Backpedaling on same sex marriage? What did President Tsai @iingwen actually say?

@taiwanreporter The interesting part is that the Presidential Office records and transcribes such conversations.

@ymc47 always wise to have your own recordings!

@taiwanreporter Would Nixon agree?

An apparent inferiority complex over Taiwan's infrastructural achievements emerged after the Taoyuan Airport MRT's commercial run began:

Blue L.: after china marched on Moon, taiwan began his airport subway finally.

Though Taipei's property prices in prime areas are hitting new lows, an important issue seems worth mentioning.

Kalevi K.: …maybe the salaries in Taiwan are way too low. Real average salaries in Taiwan have not changed during this millenium at all even if house prices have risen to levels commonly seen in large cities like Taipei.

In response to Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan's rejection of deploying THAAD (a U.S. built anti-missile defense system).

Alfred W.C.: Onward towards unification then!

And finally, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed Congress and vowed, among other things, the "renewal of American spirit" — a suggestion that led, to of all things, a revision of Winnie the Pooh.

Chien-sheng T.: "Oh my" said Piglet, "if we had known, we would have elected him a long time ago."