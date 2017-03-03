News
Friday

March, 3, 2017

Shihmin reservoir capacity falls below 50 percent
The China Post news staff  March 3, 2017, 3:41 pm TWN
The cold front from last week had managed to replenish water reserves, but water levels didn't stay up for long.

Shihmen Reservoir has once again dropped below 50 percent of capacity as of Friday, meaning that it has less than 100 million tons of water remaining.

Although the rain from last week managed to ease the shortage for six days, adding about 16 million tons of water, the reservoir has since lost all these gains at a rate of 2.6 million tons of water a day (or about 1 percent of total reserves).

While the reservoir level is at its lowest in five years, sparse rainfall may not be solely to blame. Water authorities say that January and February rainfall totals were only the eighth lowest in recent times.

Drought measures currently in place include regulating agricultural water use, reducing water pressure at night and increasing water supply support from Feitsui Reservoir.

First-stage water restrictions were implemented for Hsinchu, Taoyuan and New Taipei's Linkou, Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts on March 1, with tap water pressure in these areas reduced during off-peak hours.

