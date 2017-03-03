|
Bad air quality to remain in south, central Taiwan through weekend: EPA
|
The China Post news staff March 3, 2017, 1:22 pm TWN
|
Poor air quality due to higher concentrations of particulate matter on the western half of Taiwan is expected to remain throughout the weekend, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).
Particulate matter as well as other pollutants have yet to be carried away by the wind. The situation will only improve with shifting wind patterns, requiring at least two to three days, the agency said.
It added that the worst period of poor air quality had passed and that the situation would not get worse. The EPA is however reminding residents who have irritation in their eyes, coughing and other discomfort to minimize time spent outdoors. Children, the elderly and those with heart conditions, respiratory and cardiovascular ailments are advised to wear surgical masks when going outside while avoiding strenuous activity.
Air quality indicators showed unhealthy levels for most of Southern and Central Taiwan, while air quality was generally moderate or good north of Changhua.
|
