Chiang Kai-shek souvenir ban restricted to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall: gov't
The China Post news staff  March 3, 2017, 11:41 am TWN
Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun clarified Friday that the ban on selling Chiang Kai-shek-related memorabilia and souvenirs would only apply to shops operating in Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. Customers wanting to buy items relating to the late president can still purchase them elsewhere, she told lawmakers today.

Cheng announced on Feb. 25 that souvenirs depicting the late president had been removed from shops inside the memorial hall.

Cheng said that sales ban instituted Feb. 25 would not have a major effect on the viability of the three gift shops operating inside the major tourist spot.

The government ordered the hall's closure on the 70th anniversary of the Feb. 28 incident, saying it was a means of respecting the incident's victims and avoiding confrontation among protesters.

The Cabinet will launch a bill in six months' time to rename and redefine the use of the hall as part of wider "transitional justice" policies.

