University censorship row spreads with new allegations

A ruling party lawmaker accused National Tsinghua University of signing "one China" related agreements with Chinese universities a day after the Education Ministry said it would probe the actions of similar agreements signed between Shih Hsin University.

"If a national university were to succumb (to signing the agreement), then this is not an individual case any longer. The black hand behind this 'one China' letter of commitment is probably Chinese authorities," said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei wrote on her Facebook page.

Chen claimed she saw images of Tsinghua's letter of commitment online and has asked that the Education Ministry verify whether they were genuine university documents. The university said it was conducting a proactive investigation and would make a public statement on the matter as soon as possible.

Chen requested that the ministry conduct a speedy investigation into how many universities had signed the letter, by which a school agrees not to touch on any politically sensitive topics, including "one China, one Taiwan," "two Chinas" or "Taiwanese independence."

Shih Hsin University stated that such agreements had existed since 2014 and were not contracts between the university and their mainland Chinese counterparts, but documents provided to individual students upon request.

Private university officials yesterday from Datong University, Ming Chuan University and Da-Yeh University told the local Apple Daily they had neither seen nor become party to such a letter of commitment.

Government statistics show that Chinese students accounted for more than a third of all visiting students and academics to Taiwan last year.