Friday

March, 3, 2017

Warmer temperatures islandwide
The China Post news staff  March 3, 2017, 8:16 am TWN
The dissipation of Thursday's cold air mass will result in higher temperatures Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Expect highs of 19 in the north, and up to a balmy 26 degrees Celsius on the western half of Taiwan. Hualien and Taitung will also be warmer with highs ranging from 19 to 21 degrees.

Don't forget to have a sweater or jacket handy though. Differences in day and night time temperatures will persist and scattered showers may still occur in mountainous areas of the northern and northeastern Taiwan.

