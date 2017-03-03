|
Friday
March, 3, 2017
|
|
|
Warmer temperatures islandwide
|
The China Post news staff March 3, 2017, 8:16 am TWN
|
The dissipation of Thursday's cold air mass will result in higher temperatures Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
Expect highs of 19 in the north, and up to a balmy 26 degrees Celsius on the western half of Taiwan. Hualien and Taitung will also be warmer with highs ranging from 19 to 21 degrees.
Don't forget to have a sweater or jacket handy though. Differences in day and night time temperatures will persist and scattered showers may still occur in mountainous areas of the northern and northeastern Taiwan.
|
