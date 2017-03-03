Warmer temperatures islandwide

The dissipation of Thursday's cold air mass will result in higher temperatures Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Expect highs of 19 in the north, and up to a balmy 26 degrees Celsius on the western half of Taiwan. Hualien and Taitung will also be warmer with highs ranging from 19 to 21 degrees.

Don't forget to have a sweater or jacket handy though. Differences in day and night time temperatures will persist and scattered showers may still occur in mountainous areas of the northern and northeastern Taiwan.