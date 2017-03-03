News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 3, 2017, 7:59 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday March 3, 2017.

United Daily News: Gov't outlines penalties for retired generals visiting China for political events.

China Times: Pro-independence supporters rail on Shih Hsin Univ.'s exchange program for Chinese students.

Liberty Times: Use Control Yuan to sweep away judiciary's losers: Chen Shi-meng.

Apple Daily: Three-job holding father killed in car crash.

