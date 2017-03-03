Headlines from across Taiwan

|
March, 3, 2017
The China Post news staff March 3, 2017, 7:59 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday March 3, 2017.
United Daily News: Gov't outlines penalties for retired generals visiting China for political events.
China Times: Pro-independence supporters rail on Shih Hsin Univ.'s exchange program for Chinese students.
Liberty Times: Use Control Yuan to sweep away judiciary's losers: Chen Shi-meng.
Apple Daily: Three-job holding father killed in car crash.
