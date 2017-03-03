Taiwan military to adopt 'multiple deterrence'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's military will adopt a strategy of "multiple deterrence" to eliminate the enemy in the event of an attack by China, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan said Thursday.

Speaking at a legislative hearing, Feng explained the decision by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to shift the country's defense strategy from "effective deterrence, resolute defense (防衛固守，有效嚇阻)" to "multiple deterrence, resolute defense. (防衛固守，重層嚇阻)."

According to the minister, "multiple deterrence" means having ability to attack and defend on various fronts and to prevent enemy forces from entering Taiwan by air, land or sea.

With the new strategy, the military will use various means to resist and deter enemies, with the purpose of eliminating them, he said.

He said the military's recent move to deploy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile batteries on Taiwan's east coast is part of the "multiple deterrence" strategy.