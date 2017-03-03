Gov't says still keen on scrapping Control Yuan

The Presidential Office on Thursday defended its short list of nominees for Control Yuan vacancies, which was released despite the party's support for abolishing the agency altogether.

"Abolishing the Control Yuan remains our main position in terms of amending the Constitution. This position has not changed," Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen, when formally announcing and introducing the nominees at the Presidential Office, relayed President Tsai Ing-wen's statement that the government's support for abolishing the Control Yuan had not changed.

"But since the Constitution has not been amended, the Control Yuan requires representatives to serve the new public opinion, especially after the elections last year," Chen said.

The vice president denied a claim that the DPP was walking back its pledge to abolish the Control Yuan, choosing instead to reward those on its short list with government positions and wages.

11 Picks

Chen said the nomination selection had begun last November and proceeded as a process of elimination based on whether the nominees had a strong background in human rights.

Tsai met with her nominees at the Presidential Office earlier Thursday.

Currently, there are 11 Control Yuan vacancies that Tsai is required to fill.

The nominees must gain legislative approval before they can assume their posts as government ombudsmen.

If approved, their tenure would last six years, as stated in the law.