University's 'one China' assurance illegal: Education Minister
The China Post news staff  March 2, 2017, 11:54 am TWN
Education Minister Pan Wen-chung said Thursday that Shih Hsin University had violated laws on cross-strait exchanges when it agreed to "one-China" related provisions when taking on mainland exchange students.

The report claims that the university's life long learning division had signed a "letter of commitment" to allow 11 mainland-Chinese students to study in Taiwan from February until June. The agreement guarantees that class subjects will not involve "sensitive political issues" or those that involve activities pertaining to "one China, one Taiwan", "two Chinas" or "Taiwanese independence."

Pan told reporters that the university had violated the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area when it failed to file an application the Education Ministry in advance before signing the agreement.

Section 33 paragraph 3 of the Act stipulates that cross-strait academic agreements "shall not violate any provision of any law or regulation or involve any content of political nature."

According to Pan, the university signed agreements with the related "one China" clauses with three Chinese universities. The ministry is still determining how it will respond to the university's actions.

"We welcome cross-Strait academic exchanges, but they must be done under the principal of equality and be advantageous to both parties involved," Pan said.

