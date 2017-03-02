This is just a drill: Be advised of temporary closures in Hualien, Taitung

People in Hualien and Taitung counties should be aware of annual air defense drills (Wan An Maneuvers) taking place Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All shops, government and private institutions in Hualien and Taitung will continue operations but access in and out of buildings will be restricted until the drill ends. Drivers are also required to pull over to road sides and to turn off vehicle ignitions.

Meanwhile, travelers are advised to arrive at transportation terminals in the affected counties before the drill begins. Train itineraries that may be subject to delays due to the drill include:

13:38 Tzu-Chiang Express Train No. 303 (Taitung to Hualien)

13:47 Taroko Express Train No. 222 (Shulin to Hualien)

13:58 Chu-Guang Express Train No. 642 (Hualien to Taitung)

14:20 Puyuma Express Train No. 223 (Hualien to Shulin)

Failure to adhere to drill procedures could lead to fines amounting from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000.