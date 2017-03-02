Defense Minister offers different explanation after drug tests show 8 personnel positive of Category 1 drugs

Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan on Thursday offered differing explanations after eight military personnel at an Air Force base in Taichung tested positive for Category 1 drugs.

"If one looks at this from a professional standpoint, from what I know, after (the military personnel) took cough medicine it produced differing reactions. This is not amphetamines upgrading into heroin," Feng told reporters outside the Legislative Yuan. He said he would let the ministry's medical affairs bureau chief speak on the matter.

Responding to reports that 250 personnel were not on the base during the tests, the minister said those taking leave or training off-site had been accounted for and would all undergo urine testing once their alloted leave or off-site training ended.

"A (defense) minister that gets a full 100 probably leads a force with the same marks," Feng said, adding that drugs were not a problem faced only by the armed forces. He said that measures were being taken to reduce these types of incidents

Officials from the Taichung District Prosecutors' Office stated yesterday that eight military personnel had tested positive for Category 1 drugs, including heroin, as part of a second round of tests conducted on 27 service personnel who tested positive on an earlier test.

Authorities screened 2,000 military personnel at the base after more than 50 packages containing amphetamines and ketamine were found on the base beginning last Monday.