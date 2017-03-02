Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff March 2, 2017, 7:41 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday March 2, 2017.
United Daily News: 8 test positive for drug use in Ching Chuan Kang AFB.
China Times: Tax cuts for 5.39 million wage earners next year.
Liberty Times: Shih Hsin Univ. agrees to "one China guarantee" for visiting student exchanges.
Apple Daily: Dine and dashers caught redhanded live on social media.
