News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Airport MRT to begin commercial operations
CNA  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Taiwan's new mass rapid transit (MRT) line between Taipei and Taoyuan, serving the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, will officially begin commercial operations Thursday, following a one-month trial run period.

A ceremony to officially launch the commercial operations will be held at the A1 (Taipei) Station on the line that day, Taoyuan Metro Corp. said.

The line will provide services from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and passengers will be offered a 50 percent discount on all trips on the line during the first month, it said.

Meanwhile, a preferential program will be offered for group purchases of commuter tickets. Under the program, commuter tickets purchased in quantities of 300 or more will enjoy a 50 percent discount, with the tickets valid for 100 days.

Various discounts will also be available for purchases of 30-day, 60-day and 90-day commuter tickets, it said. On Wednesday, the last day of the trial run, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan and Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan met with Taoyuan Metro Corp. staff to thank them for their efforts over the past month.

Over the one-month trial run, the new line recorded over 1.3 million passenger rides, which surpassed an expected number of 700,000, Cheng said.

Asked by reporters to give a score on the performance on the trial run, Ho Chen said the line's popularity among the public "was the best score."

The 51.03-kilometer line serves more than 20 stations from Taipei to Taoyuan in Northern Taiwan.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search