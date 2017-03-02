Airport MRT to begin commercial operations

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's new mass rapid transit (MRT) line between Taipei and Taoyuan, serving the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, will officially begin commercial operations Thursday, following a one-month trial run period.

A ceremony to officially launch the commercial operations will be held at the A1 (Taipei) Station on the line that day, Taoyuan Metro Corp. said.

The line will provide services from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and passengers will be offered a 50 percent discount on all trips on the line during the first month, it said.

Meanwhile, a preferential program will be offered for group purchases of commuter tickets. Under the program, commuter tickets purchased in quantities of 300 or more will enjoy a 50 percent discount, with the tickets valid for 100 days.

Various discounts will also be available for purchases of 30-day, 60-day and 90-day commuter tickets, it said. On Wednesday, the last day of the trial run, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan and Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan met with Taoyuan Metro Corp. staff to thank them for their efforts over the past month.

Over the one-month trial run, the new line recorded over 1.3 million passenger rides, which surpassed an expected number of 700,000, Cheng said.

Asked by reporters to give a score on the performance on the trial run, Ho Chen said the line's popularity among the public "was the best score."

The 51.03-kilometer line serves more than 20 stations from Taipei to Taoyuan in Northern Taiwan.