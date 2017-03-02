|
International Edition
Thursday
March, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Airport MRT to begin commercial operations
|
CNA March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
TAIPEI -- Taiwan's new mass rapid transit (MRT) line between Taipei and Taoyuan, serving the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, will officially begin commercial operations Thursday, following a one-month trial run period.
A ceremony to officially launch the commercial operations will be held at the A1 (Taipei) Station on the line that day, Taoyuan Metro Corp. said.
The line will provide services from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and passengers will be offered a 50 percent discount on all trips on the line during the first month, it said.
Meanwhile, a preferential program will be offered for group purchases of commuter tickets. Under the program, commuter tickets purchased in quantities of 300 or more will enjoy a 50 percent discount, with the tickets valid for 100 days.
Various discounts will also be available for purchases of 30-day, 60-day and 90-day commuter tickets, it said. On Wednesday, the last day of the trial run, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan and Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan met with Taoyuan Metro Corp. staff to thank them for their efforts over the past month.
Over the one-month trial run, the new line recorded over 1.3 million passenger rides, which surpassed an expected number of 700,000, Cheng said.
Asked by reporters to give a score on the performance on the trial run, Ho Chen said the line's popularity among the public "was the best score."
The 51.03-kilometer line serves more than 20 stations from Taipei to Taoyuan in Northern Taiwan.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
3
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
4
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
5
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
6
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
7
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
8
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
9
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
10
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study