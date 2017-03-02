Gay rights activist makes public apology for claim about president

A gay rights activist appeared to reach an understanding with President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, after accusing her of walking back her support for legalizing gay marriage.

Vincent Huang, a disabled gay rights activist, took to Facebook on Feb. 27 to claimed that Tsai had told him, "You may not be able to see same-sex marriage in your lifetime."

According to Huang, the president had made the statement at a meeting at the Presidential Office on Feb. 18.

The post sent the Presidential Office scrambling to release a transcript of the conversation to rebut his claim.

Another activist present at the meeting had said that Huang's understanding of the situation was "subjective" but "understandable."

Huang's physical condition is about 20 years older than his real age and he is legitimately concerned about not living long enough to get married, according to the other activist.

A Vow to Be More Prudent

Two days later, Huang took to Facebook again, this time to apologize to Tsai.

"I did not evaluate how my post on Facebook would make such an impact and it has hurt a lot of friends on social media," he wrote, offering his apologies to the public and to Tsai and promising to be prudent in the future.

Huang said that after considering the matter for two days, he believed that the issue at hand had started off on Facebook, and that therefore wrapping it up should be done on the platform as well.

Huang said he felt embarrassed for letting everyone worry. "No matter what, (I) hope that everyone can still continue to support equal marriage."

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said that now with the misunderstanding cleared up, discussion of the issue should come to an end.

"Everyone can resume their daily duties. We also urge that everyone not point fingers at those involved. What should be continued is offering more concern and more understanding,"he said.

The Presidential Office's sincerity toward continuing to host dialogue with opposing sides of the gay marriage issue has not wavered, Huang said.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen's office is planning to implement a dialogue mechanism to allow rival camps on the issue to communicate, as instructed by the president, he added.

When running for president, Tsai had promised to legalize gay marriage and thus garnering a strong campaign support from the LGBT community.

Her bid to promote equal marriage rights was contentious. Polls in recent months indicating that legalizing gay marriage has become a critical, generational issue in Taiwan, with the younger generation leaning heavily towards legalization and the older generation more opposed, citing a duty to protect traditional values from jeopardy.

The gay marriage bill was not prioritized in the legislative session that commenced last week, prompting critics to lash out at the government for lying to the LGBT community and to those who support equal marriage rights.