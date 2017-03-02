Tax deductions to increase and benefit over 5 mil. households

Finance Minister Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) said Wednesday his ministry plans to raise the amounts of special deductions from taxable incomes next year, with more than five million households expected to benefit from the increase.

The Finance Ministry is looking to launch a tax reform bill in May to revise special deductions for incomes from investments and from salary, Sheu told lawmakers during a legislative finance committee meeting.

Currently, the maximum investment deduction for each household is NT$270,000 per year, while the maximum salary deduction is NT$128,000. Taxpayers who earn more than the sum from salary cannot have more deductions, but those who earn less than NT$128,000 in salary can only have the sum of salary deducted.

The bill to be launched in May will seek to raise the maximum allowed for special deductions for salary, which, if adopted, will be applicable to the tax returns filed next year, Sheu said.

But the tax reform for the special deductions for salary will not end there.

In the first half of 2018, the ministry will launch another bill to address a recent ruling by the Constitutional Court that deems it unconstitutional to impose a cap on the deductions for salary, because it is unfair to taxpayers.

The bill to be launched next year will seek to allow taxpayers to list in their tax returns all the deductible items concerning their incomes from salary, and the deductible sums could exceed the fixed maximum, Sheu explained.

Tax Administration Director General Lee Ching-hua said the ministry has yet to determine the deductible items.

According to the tax data from 2014, the special deductions for salary were on average equivalent to about 18 percent of the taxpayers' salary, Sheu said.

The ministry estimates that for every increase by NT$1,000 in special deductions for salary there will a decrease of NT$270 million in tax income, Sheu added.