University head faces fresh calls for resignation

There have been renewed calls for National Taiwan University (NTU) President Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池) to resign over a fabricated-data scandal — despite his exoneration by a university ethics committee.

Yang co-authored several papers that users on PubPeer — a website for the discussion and peer review of published research — flagged as "problematic."

Users said that as many as 11 papers co-authored by Yang, along with NTU professors Kuo Min-liang (郭明良) and Chang Cheng-chi (張正琪), had used fabricated data to support their results.

Kuo resigned as vice president of the Kaohsiung Medical University last November in the wake of the accusations, and both he and Chang were fired by NTU last week following an ethics committee investigation.

Yang was cleared by the same committee of responsibility for the faked data — a decision that drew the ire of his fellow academics.

National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) President Chang Hsu-cheng (張旭政) said Wednesday that "Yang should adhere to the highest ethical standards and resign … otherwise Taiwan's academic field will be despised worldwide and it will be more difficult for the country to shake off this despicable reputation of being a 'pirate kingdom.'"

Former president of Shih Hsin University Lai Ting-ming (賴鼎銘) warned that should Yang fail to show some responsibility for the scandal, more instances of fabrication would occur, spreading like "an academic version of bird flu."

Yang Worked Closely with Kuo

Explaining their decision to absolve Yang, the committee said it "couldn't find any reason for him to resign," adding that the six-person committee had voted unanimously not to remove Yang as president.

But some have questioned Yang's ignorance of the falsified data, given his long and close working relationship with Kuo.

National Dong Hwa University professor Wang Chun-chuan (王純娟) noted on Wednesday that Yang had worked closely with Kuo since 2007 and had supported the former NTU professor and his work prior to the scandal.

"How is it possible that Yang had no responsibility in this given their intimate relationship?"

Wang also revealed that Kuo had applied for as much as NT$5.5 billion in academic funds over the past 25 years from the Ministry of Science and Technology.