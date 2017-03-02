|
Redundant KMT workers protest outside party HQ
|
By James Lo, The China Post March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) workers laid off by the party in January protested outside of the party's headquarter Wednesday to demand the immediate transfer of severance payments.
In a statement, the KMT blamed an ongoing assets freeze by the Cabinet-backed Ill Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC), that it says had left it without the necessary funds to pay the workers.
Despite the Taipei High Administrative Court granting the party access to assets in Bank SinoPac and Bank of Taiwan accounts frozen by IGPASC, the opposition party said it was still unable to access the funds, as the IGPASC was in the process of appealing the ruling.
But the KMT said that even with access to the currently frozen assets, it would only have around NT$612 million to pay the workers, with the severance payments estimated at NT$ 1.5 billion.
The party said that as a "display of its sincerity," it would be willing to pay NT$598 million to dismissed employees, in accordance with group dismissal regulations under the Labor Standards Act.
The KMT said that the funds would transferred once the IGPASC's appeal was dismissed.
The KMT said it was unable to provide a time line for the rest of the money, as the control of the rest of its assets has yet to be determined by the IGPASC.
|
